4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presented its budget to the Ministry of Youth and Sports two months ago, but the matter has spiraled into controversy after Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams made the figures public just days before the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifier.

The Minister has come under intense scrutiny for the timing of his disclosure, which many critics describe as a “populist move.” Instead of focusing on preparations, the national conversation has shifted to heated debates on spending, accountability, and transparency in Ghanaian football administration.

The storm erupted 48 hours before Ghana’s crucial clash against Chad in Ndjamena, a match that ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw. Analysts and fans alike have questioned whether the public budget revelations unsettled the team’s focus.

By revealing both the GFA’s proposals and the Ministry’s approved allocations, Adams has ruffled feathers within football circles. His critics argue the move was deliberately timed to cast the GFA and the players in a negative light, while projecting the Ministry as careful guardians of public funds.

Now, with the fallout still dominating headlines, the Black Stars must regroup quickly. Otto Addo’s men face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday in a must-win clash to protect their place at the top of Group I. With just two games left in October, victory is vital to keep Ghana on course for a fifth World Cup appearance.

For the moment, though, the focus is split: on the pitch, where Ghana’s qualification bid is far from secure, and off it, where the debate over transparency and timing continues to cloud the nation’s footballing agenda.