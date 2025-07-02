2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko have arrived in South Africa ahead of the upcoming annual Toyota Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs.

The record Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko departed Ghana on Tuesday, July 22 2025 and arrived in Durban on Wednesday morning ahead of the fierce encounter on Saturday, July 26 2025.

The 2025 MTN FA Cup winners were warmly welcomed by officials of Kaizer Chiefs upon arrival and are set to lodge at the Protea Hotel Fire and Ice. The team is set to rest for the rest of the day and is scheduled to commence full training on Thursday, July 24 as preparations get in place ahead of Saturday, July 26’s fierce encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Toyota Cup is seen as a preseason one off game organized by Kaizer Chiefs to battle it out against other top African teams with the two-time CAF Champions League winner— Asante Kotoko being named as the opponent for the 2025 after Young Africans of Tanzania featured in the 2024 edition and won against hosts, Kaizer Chiefs.

The 2025 edition promises to be an exciting and enthralling one that will showcase the rich African heritage, passion and talent through football.

Prior to the much anticipated game, the Kaizer Chiefs representatives visited Ghana earlier to discuss the development process of the game and its impac