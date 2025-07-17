51 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko Head of Sporting Affairs, Kwasi Appiah, says the club’s upcoming Toyota Cup clash with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs is more than just a pre-season fixture — it’s a key step in building a competitive squad for Africa.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Johannesburg to face Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, 28 July, in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the continent’s most historic football clubs.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated friendly, Appiah said the match presents a crucial opportunity for Kotoko to fine-tune their squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season and their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

“I believe my players won’t let me down. It’s going to be a very entertaining match,” Appiah said. “This game is more than a friendly — it’s a chance to test ourselves against a top African club and continue building a long-term partnership.”

A Historic Partnership in the Making

Kotoko’s trip to South Africa follows a high-level delegation visit by Kaizer Chiefs officials to Kumasi, where the group, led by Kabelo Bosilogo and club legends Stanton Fredericks and Siyabonga Nomvethe, paid homage to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The visit was aimed at deepening ties between the two clubs, with discussions centred around future collaborations in football development, commercial ventures, and talent exchange.

Kwasi Appiah, a former Black Stars head coach, welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that the relationship would evolve into a long-standing partnership between the two African powerhouses.

“It shouldn’t just be a one-year thing,” he noted. “There’s so much we can learn from each other in terms of structure, marketing, and footballing philosophy.”

Kotoko's Continental Aspirations

Kotoko qualified for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Golden Kicks SC 2-1 in the Ghana FA Cup final in June, earning their 10th title in the competition’s history. Although they finished third in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, their cup triumph ensures another shot at continental silverware.

Appiah believes facing a team like Kaizer Chiefs — who have a rich continental pedigree and a strong fanbase — will serve as the perfect dress rehearsal.

“We know the level Kaizer Chiefs bring to the table. They’re a club that represents South African football with pride. Playing against them will help us see where we are and what we still need to fix,” he said.

For Kotoko fans, the Toyota Cup fixture rekindles memories of past rivalries with southern African clubs, and it marks a return to South Africa for a club that has long had regional influence.