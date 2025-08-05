2 hours ago

The 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) officially commenced across Ghana today, Tuesday, August 5, with the Ministry of Education issuing a firm warning against all forms of examination malpractice.

In a statement signed by Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, the Ministry emphasized its zero-tolerance policy, declaring that any teaching or non-teaching staff caught aiding or abetting cheating would face immediate dismissal and possible prosecution.

Dr. Apaak noted that the Ministry is working closely with the Ghana Education Service (GES), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and national security agencies to safeguard the credibility of the exams. Surveillance and monitoring systems have been intensified across the country to detect irregularities and deter potential misconduct.

“There must be zero tolerance for exam malpractice across the country,” the statement stressed. “The young ones must grow in integrity, and let no one be associated with exam malpractice.”

Teachers and school authorities have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities during the exams, while students were encouraged to stay confident and rely on their own abilities.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to fairness and transparency in the examination process, vowing that no one found complicit in misconduct—regardless of their position—will be shielded from accountability.

Read the statement below:

AUGUST 5, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2025 WASSCE: TEACHING AND NON-TEACHING STAFF CAUGHT AIDING OR ABETTING EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE WILL FACE SEVERE PUNISHMENT

Today, the 5th of August 2025, marks the official commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). On behalf of the Minister for Education, I wish to remind all school authorities, teachers, invigilators, and supervisors that the credibility and integrity of the examination process must be upheld at all times.

The Ministry of Education, working in close collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and the security agencies, will not tolerate any form of cheating, leakage, or compromise in this year’s WASSCE.

Staff members found guilty of aiding or abetting examination malpractice will face strict disciplinary action, including dismissal and possible jail term. The integrity of our examinations is non-negotiable, and all teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to uphold the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability.

We also urge all personnel to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity before, during, or after examinations. Protecting the fairness of the examination process is a collective responsibility of all. We expect all stakeholders to work together to maintain a culture of integrity and to ensure that students succeed based on merit.

The Ministry of Education will not shield anyone who engages in any attempt to aid or abet any examination irregularity.

Schools are places of learning, not breeding grounds for dishonesty. Those who participate in any acts that compromise the integrity of the examination will be dealt with severely. This year, we are watching closely. Surveillance and monitoring have been intensified. The consequences of misconduct will be swift, public, and unforgiving.

You have been employed to nurture, guide, and support students in their academic journey, not to compromise their future.

“There must be zero tolerance for exam malpractice across the country; the young ones must grow in integrity and let no one of them be associated with exam malpractice,” the Honorable Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated.

To our hardworking WASSCE candidates, we urge you to remain focused and confident. You have been prepared well. You have what it takes to succeed with integrity. Believe in yourselves, and go into the examination room knowing that your best effort is enough.

The Ministry of Education wishes you all the very best as you write with all confidence.

Signed

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

Deputy Minister for Education (MP)