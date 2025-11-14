1 hour ago

The government has announced the creation of a Film Fund in the 2026 Budget, offering a concrete lifeline to Ghana’s struggling film industry.

The initiative, revealed in Parliament as part of a broader package of creative sector interventions, is aimed at revitalising local film clusters including the once-vibrant Kumawood industry, which has faced sharp decline in recent years.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the Fund will receive seed capital to kick-start operations, signaling a renewed commitment by government to support production, distribution, and marketing within the sector.

Local filmmaking hubs such as Kumawood remain culturally significant but continue to grapple with limited financing, weak distribution networks, and outdated production infrastructure. A dedicated pool of capital, the Minister noted, can help fill these gaps by underwriting production grants and enabling filmmakers to create higher-quality content.

Beyond direct financing, the Film Fund marks a shift in how government views the sector, framing film not just as entertainment, but as a source of jobs, a catalyst for cultural tourism, and a potential driver of export earnings through international festivals and streaming platforms.

If well managed, the Fund could also attract private investment by reducing early-stage risks and demonstrating that the state is committed to long-term industry development.

However, past creative industry initiatives have faltered due to weak governance, unclear procurement processes, and short-lived programmes. To succeed, analysts say the Film Fund will require strong transparency rules, clear criteria for accessing support, and reliable mechanisms to measure its impact on employment and revenue generation.

Stakeholders caution that funding alone will not revive the industry. Expanded cinema facilities, stronger copyright enforcement, and improved marketing platforms remain essential, priorities already at the center of ongoing public discussions about rebuilding Kumawood and Ghana’s wider film ecosystem.

Key issues now under watch include the Fund’s governance structure, criteria for project selection, and the timeline for releasing the seed capital.

If these details are finalised quickly and resources disbursed on schedule, the Film Fund could mark a turning point for an industry that has long provided unique stories and livelihoods across the country.