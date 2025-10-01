21 minutes ago

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will officially open camp in Morocco on Sunday, October 5, ahead of their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The match, originally scheduled for El Jadida, will now take place at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, with kickoff at 16:00 GMT.

GFA explains shift:

Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), confirmed the change in camp location during an interview on Woezor TV’s Arena:

“Various discussions have been held, and I can confirm that there is a proposal that the players will report to Morocco instead of Accra because we don't have enough time to prepare for the game.”

He explained that players in action for their clubs over the weekend will report to camp on Sunday, while the final batch will arrive on Monday, ensuring adequate rest and preparation time.

“Flying to Morocco from Accra on Monday or Tuesday would be too demanding. Some players are coming from far distances, so we proposed meeting directly in Morocco — and that’s what is being firmed up.”

Asante Twum also revealed that head coach Otto Addo has submitted and defended his final squad, which is expected to be announced this week.

After the clash with CAR, Ghana will return home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in their final Matchday 10 qualifier.

With four points needed from the final two games, the Black Stars are on the brink of securing their fifth World Cup appearance — and the camp in Morocco marks the beginning of that final push.