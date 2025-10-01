2 days ago

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will open camp this Sunday as preparations intensify for their final two fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are set to face:



Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8 at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes, Morocco (16:00 GMT)



Comoros on Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium

Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), confirmed the team’s programme on Woezor TV’s Arena:

“Players who play on Saturday will arrive in camp on Sunday, and those who play on Sunday will report on Monday.”

He added that home-based players selected will join the technical team and contingent in Morocco, depending on final squad composition.

Head coach Otto Addo has already submitted and defended his final squad list, with expectations high as Ghana seeks to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

What’s at Stake: