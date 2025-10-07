4 hours ago

Ghana has received a timely double boost as defender Alidu Seidu and winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku rejoined full training with the Black Stars for the first time since November 2024, following lengthy injury layoffs.

The duo participated in Ghana’s opening training session in Morocco on Monday, as preparations intensified for Wednesday’s pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic. Both players looked sharp and energized, raising hopes of their inclusion in Otto Addo’s matchday squad.

Seidu, who plies his trade with Rennes in France’s Ligue 1, and Issahaku, a standout for Leicester City in the English Championship, last featured for Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

A full house of 24 players trained under head coach Otto Addo at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, with tactical drills and fitness routines dominating the session. The team is focused on securing a vital win over Central Africa Republic in Morocco, to strengthen their bid for a fifth World Cup appearance. They are set to depart Casablanca for Meknes on Tuesday morning.

The match kicks off at 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes.