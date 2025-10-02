49 minutes ago

Kojo Oppong Peprah, the rising Ghanaian centre-back, has received his maiden call-up to the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

The 21-year-old defender, who joined OGC Nice this summer from Swedish side IFK Norrköping, has enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue 1, earning praise for his composure, aerial dominance, and tactical maturity.

Peprah’s 2025/26 Season So Far:



6/6 Ligue 1 appearances



90 minutes per game



1 goal scored



Featured in all UEFA Champions League qualifiers, helping Nice secure a Europa League slot

Peprah’s journey began at the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in Accra, where his talent was nurtured before moving to Europe. His rapid rise in France has now earned him a place among Ghana’s elite — a testament to the national team’s commitment to refreshing the squad with youthful options, especially in defense.

Peprah is expected to compete for minutes alongside Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, and Alidu Seidu, offering versatility and ball-playing ability that could prove crucial as Ghana seeks to secure World Cup qualification.

With four points needed from the final two matches, Peprah’s inclusion adds depth and dynamism to Otto Addo’s setup — and marks the beginning of what many believe will be a long and successful journey in Ghanaian colours.