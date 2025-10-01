1 hour ago

FIFA has confirmed a change of venue for Ghana’s penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The crucial Group I clash, originally scheduled for El Jadida, will now take place at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, with kickoff set for 16:00 GMT.

CAR continue to host their home fixtures in Morocco due to the absence of an approved stadium in their country. The neutral setting offers Ghana a strategic advantage, with limited home support expected for the opposition.

The Black Stars, currently in a strong qualifying position, need just four points from their final two matches — against CAR and Comoros — to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A win in Meknes, coupled with dropped points by Ghana’s closest rivals, could seal qualification with a game to spare, marking their fifth appearance on the global stage.

Match Officials