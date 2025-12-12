1 hour ago

FIFA has released ticket prices for all fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving Ghanaian fans a detailed picture of the costs to attend the Black Stars’ group-stage matches in Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.

For the opening match against Panama on 17 June in Toronto, Category 1 tickets are priced at $450 (GHS 5,145), Category 2 at $380 (GHS 4,345) and Category 3 at $140 (GHS 1,600). Easy access standard tickets which offer additional accessibility support are also set at $450.

The highly anticipated clash with England on 23 June in Boston comes with the highest pricing bracket. Category 1 seats cost $600 (GHS 6,860), Category 2 $430 (GHS 4,916) and Category 3 $220 (GHS 2,515). The England fixture is expected to attract one of the largest Ghanaian-supporting crowds due to the sizeable diaspora on the U.S. East Coast.

For the final group match against Croatia on 27 June in Philadelphia, fans will pay $500 (GHS 5,717) for Category 1, $400 (GHS 4,573) for Category 2 and $180 (GHS 2,058) for Category 3. Easy access standard tickets match the Category 1 price at $500.

The cedi conversions are based on the Bank of Ghana’s exchange rate as of December 11, 2025.

Key Notes for Fans



The England clash in Boston is the most expensive, reflecting high demand and the large Ghanaian diaspora on the U.S. East Coast.



Easy access tickets (for fans requiring accessibility support) are priced the same as Category 1.



Demand is expected to rise as the tournament approaches, so fans are advised to secure tickets early.



June 17, Toronto – vs Panama



June 23, Boston – vs England



June 27, Philadelphia – vs Croatia

The Black Stars will be chasing a place in the expanded Round of 32, aiming to progress beyond the group stage after their early exit in Qatar 2022.