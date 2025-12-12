FIFA has released ticket prices for all fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving Ghanaian fans a detailed picture of the costs to attend the Black Stars’ group-stage matches in Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.
For the opening match against Panama on 17 June in Toronto, Category 1 tickets are priced at $450 (GHS 5,145), Category 2 at $380 (GHS 4,345) and Category 3 at $140 (GHS 1,600). Easy access standard tickets which offer additional accessibility support are also set at $450.
The highly anticipated clash with England on 23 June in Boston comes with the highest pricing bracket. Category 1 seats cost $600 (GHS 6,860), Category 2 $430 (GHS 4,916) and Category 3 $220 (GHS 2,515). The England fixture is expected to attract one of the largest Ghanaian-supporting crowds due to the sizeable diaspora on the U.S. East Coast.
For the final group match against Croatia on 27 June in Philadelphia, fans will pay $500 (GHS 5,717) for Category 1, $400 (GHS 4,573) for Category 2 and $180 (GHS 2,058) for Category 3. Easy access standard tickets match the Category 1 price at $500.
The cedi conversions are based on the Bank of Ghana’s exchange rate as of December 11, 2025.
Key Notes for Fans
- The England clash in Boston is the most expensive, reflecting high demand and the large Ghanaian diaspora on the U.S. East Coast.
- Easy access tickets (for fans requiring accessibility support) are priced the same as Category 1.
- Demand is expected to rise as the tournament approaches, so fans are advised to secure tickets early.
- June 17, Toronto – vs Panama
- June 23, Boston – vs England
- June 27, Philadelphia – vs Croatia
The Black Stars will be chasing a place in the expanded Round of 32, aiming to progress beyond the group stage after their early exit in Qatar 2022.
