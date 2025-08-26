57 minutes ago

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has announced his Black Stars squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September.

The team list includes regulars Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams, who are expected to form the core of the side.

One of the standout inclusions is Derrick Arthur Köhn, the Union Berlin left-back, who earns his first call-up to the national team. The 26-year-old, who recently completed a move from Galatasaray to Union Berlin after a successful loan spell at Werder Bremen, made 27 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring twice and registering two assists as well.

Another major boost comes with the return of Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has joined Atalanta following his switch from Southampton. Elisha Owusu, now fully fit after recovering from a long-term injury, also makes his return.

Promising youngster Caleb Yirenkyi of FC Nordsjaelland has been rewarded for his fine club form and his standout displays at the Unity Cup in London earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey is back in the fold after overcoming his injury setbacks, while Christopher Bonsu Baah and St Patricks FC goalkeeper, Joseph Anang also earn places in the squad for the games.

Ghana will face Chad in Ndjamena before hosting Mali in Accra, with victories in both matches crucial to boosting their chances of securing a ticket to the 2026 World Cup which will be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Otto Addo will look to participate at the global showpiece for the third time; once as a player when he featured in Ghana's first World Cup participation in 2006 and also as a head coach when he qualified the nation to its fourth Mundial in 2022 and now wanting to add up to his participation as head coach for the 2026 edition.