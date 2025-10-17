1 hour ago

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr. Randy Abbey, has praised the dedication and unity of Ghana’s senior national team following their successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana sealed their fifth World Cup appearance with a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to a second-half strike from Mohammed Kudus.

In response to public criticism surrounding the perceived commitment of certain players, Dr. Abbey offered a firm defense of the squad’s attitude and effort:

“Every player has been eager to deliver… No player decided not to give us a bad performance.”

Dr. Abbey highlighted the structural and tactical contrasts between club and national team setups:



Club teams train and play together more frequently



National teams operate under different game plans and limited preparation windows



Performance variance is natural and should not be mistaken for lack of commitment

“We shouldn’t criticise that, but we can criticise the performance — not the commitment.”

The Black Stars will get to identify their Group Stage opponents when the grand FIFA Draw takes place on December 5, 2025 in Washington DC, USA.

With leadership backing and a united squad, the Black Stars are poised to represent Ghana with pride and purpose on the global stage next summer.