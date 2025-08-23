16 hours ago

FIFA has confirmed that the final draw for the 2026 Men’s World Cup will take place on December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Key Highlights:



The draw will commence at 12:00 PM ET, featuring 48 qualified teams divided into 12 groups, broadcast globally and expected to reach around 1 billion viewers.



42 teams will be confirmed by the draw, while the remaining six final spots will be decided through March 2026 play-offs.



The Kennedy Center replaces previously favored options like Las Vegas and was chosen in part due to its cultural prestige and the relationship between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump.

FIFA’s placement of the draw at one of America’s most iconic cultural venues underscores the global importance of the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and is projected to be the largest in history