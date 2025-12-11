11 hours ago

Former Black Stars forward Augustine Arhinful has voiced strong optimism that Ghana can overcome England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the team has what it takes to match the Three Lions “boot-for-boot.”

Ghana were drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, setting up a high-profile clash with the European giants in Boston on June 23, 2026.

Arhinful’s Perspective

“Before the draw was conducted, I granted an interview, and I said I wanted Ghana to meet England. I was even speaking to the UK High Commissioner and told him I wanted us to meet England. He said no, because if they lose to us, his people won’t be happy.”

Despite acknowledging England’s strength, Arhinful stressed Ghana’s ability to compete:

“It’s football. I’ve always felt we can match the English team boot-for-boot. At the end of the day, if you prepare well, your strategy works and a little luck comes your way, you can win any game.”

Ghana’s Group L Fixtures



June 17, Toronto – Ghana vs Panama



June 23, Boston – Ghana vs England



June 27, Philadelphia – Ghana vs Croatia



World Cup appearances: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, 2026 (fifth).



Best run: Quarterfinals in 2010, narrowly missing a semifinal berth.



Recent form: Group-stage exit in Qatar 2022, determined to progress further this time.

Significance

Arhinful’s comments reflect the belief and ambition within Ghanaian football circles as the Black Stars prepare for their toughest group test yet. With England and Croatia posing formidable challenges, Ghana’s ability to harness preparation, tactical discipline, and resilience will be key to advancing beyond the group stage.