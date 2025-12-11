10 hours ago

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has urged the 2026 FIFA World Cup host nations — USA, Canada, and Mexico — to ease entry requirements for fans hoping to attend the global showpiece.

The expanded 48-team tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026, is expected to draw millions of supporters worldwide. Adams, however, warned that stringent visa procedures risk excluding ordinary fans without extensive financial or family documentation.

Adams’ Concerns

“I may be a sports fan and may not have any tie to anybody [no marriage, no kids], does that mean I shouldn’t go and watch the World Cup?”

He highlighted common visa demands such as proof of property ownership, marriage, dependants, or strong financial backing, noting that many passionate supporters may struggle to meet these requirements.

Call for Inclusion

Adams appealed to host nations to make exemptions in the spirit of global celebration:

“America believes in recreation and the rights of persons, so you cannot continue to put so many restrictions on people who want to go and watch the World Cup. Certain things must be relaxed because of the World Cup.”

Ghana’s Group L Fixtures



June 17, Toronto – Ghana vs Panama



June 23, Boston – Ghana vs England



June 27, Philadelphia – Ghana vs Croatia

Significance