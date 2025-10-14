4 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has voiced unwavering confidence in Ghana’s ability to make a significant impact at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the tournament as a continental opportunity and declaring that “Ghana is poised to win.”

Speaking to GHOne TV following the Black Stars’ fifth World Cup qualification, Adams emphasized the team’s readiness and the broader symbolism of Africa’s growing presence on the global stage.

“I see the 2026 World Cup as an African World Cup, and Ghana is poised to win,” said Adams, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Buem.

Ghana booked their ticket with a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, finishing top of Group I with 25 points. The win capped a resilient campaign and reignited national hopes for a deeper run in 2026.

On the continental front, Morocco made history in Qatar 2022, becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals whereas Ghana’s best finish came in the quarterfinals in South Africa 2010, narrowly missing the semis.