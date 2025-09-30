4 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for Ghana’s decisive final fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with the nation just a step away from securing a place at next year’s global tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana, currently leading Group I with 19 points, will be facing fifth-placed Central African Republic at the Al Abdi Stadium, El Jadida in Morocco on October 8 2025 before they battle it out in the final fixture against Comoros on October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After the heartbreak of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars are determined to restore national pride and reignite belief among fans as they push to grab a ticket to the global showpiece in 2026.

Among the doubtful players for the final doubleheader are some players who made the call-up for the September qualifiers but have picked up injuries and have not been active in recent games at club level:



Mohammed Salisu (Minor knock)



Tariq Lamptey (ACL)



ibrahim Sulemana (Picked up a knee injury in Black Stars camp in September)

Otto Addo and his technical team are expected to name a strong, balanced squad, with preparations beginning in Accra before the team departs for Morocco.