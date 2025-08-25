5 hours ago

Fit-again winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is set to return to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined for months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola in Luanda, ruling him out of the subsequent fixture against Niger in Accra.

Following surgery and rehabilitation, Issahaku missed the remainder of the 2024/25 season but returned to full fitness during Leicester City’s pre-season. He has since featured regularly in the EFLChampionship, impressing with his pace and creativity.

The former Dreams FC and Steadfast FC forward reminded fans of his quality over the weekend, scoring a stunning long-range winner in Leicester’s 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

With Otto Addo’s side set to regroup next month for qualifiers against Chad and Mali, Issahaku is widely expected to earn a recall to the national team.

The Black Stars will travel to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Ghana currently sit top of Group I after six matches and will be banking on their returning star to help maintain momentum as they push for a fifth World Cup qualification.