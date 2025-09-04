7 hours ago

Ghanaian football lovers unhappy with the character of the Black Stars in the Chad game as the team failed to stamp a victory of superiority in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Ghanaian football enthusiasts have voiced out their displeasure with the Black Stars in the Matchday 7 of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the masses took to the internet to speak their hearts out in gross disappointment. The Back Stars failed to consolidate their impressive run of form in the qualifiers with a win in Chad when they played in a 1-1 stalemate with "Les Sao."

The Black Stars opened the scoring under 19 minutes of the game before Chad grabbed the equalizer in the dying minutes to claim their first point in 7 games.

Comments as seen on X:

The way there are playing with investors money let this team to qualify for the wolrd cup ,I swear this team is one of the useless teams I have ever seen in my life .At this point they should just dissolve the blacks stars cuz what’s this for……

So black stars playing Chad who have lost every single game in the group can't show class? Can't stamp their authority, supremacy, respect and personality in a game like this, and you want quality for the World Cup?

Bro someone should’ve tackled him , our midfield is SOFT !!!!! bro we need the likes of Gavi or Valverde type of midfielders in our team , the ones that are not afraid of tackles 🤦🏾‍♂️.

The Black Stars are set to arrive in Accra on the weekend to prepare ahead of the Matchday 8 showdown against Mali in Accra and they will look to capitalize on that to make a statement after failure to amass all 3 points against Chad in N'Djamena.