8 hours ago

Celebrated broadcaster, Fiifi Banson lambasts Black Stars playing body for a shambolic performance against Chad on Thursday that costed the Black Stars valuable points in their quest to qualifying for the World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana missed out on claiming all three points against Chad in the Matchday 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications when Chad attacker Celestine Ecua cancelled Ghana's lead in the dying embers of the game after Jordan Ayew had put the four-time World Cup participators in the lead after barely 16 minutes.

The Black Stars watched on as hosts, Chad made a glorious comeback to claim a point from leaders of the qualification table log.

Fiifi Banson slammed the Black Stars players after missing out on a win at Chad on Thursday afternoon as he compares the current Black Stars squad to some great Ghanaian players who never made it to the World Cup:

"This crop of Black Stars players cannot be compared to the likes of Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, George Weah, Opoku Nti, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, Augustine Arhinful and other greats who did not get the opportunity to play at the World Cup but here we are, seeing these players play abysmally for the sake of slashed bonuses"

He further interrogated if the players would rather trade a World Cup appearance for a mere $5,000:

"Would you rather take a mere $5,000 ahead of a FIFA World Cup appearance where you will also earn even better bonuses for representing the nation or you would rather want to be named amongst the squad that took Ghana to her fifth ever FIFA World Cup competition?" He questioned.

The Black Stars who still lead the Group I table with 16 points will complete their September qualifiers in the Matchday 8 encounter as they lock horns with Mali who are also on 12 points and in third position.

The team will finally climax their qualification campaign in October where they take on Central Africa Republic and Comoros in the final double-header.