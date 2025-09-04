7 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana played out in a draw stalemate against Chad at the Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno Olympic Stadium in N'Djamena.

The Black Stars were tipped as favourites coming into this game as they lead the Group I 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification table with 15 points after 6 games, scoring a whopping 15 goals and conceding only 5. The Ghanaian team were rated the best and were high in odds against the Chadian counterparts who also came into the game with no points to show, seated at at the bottom of Group I with 6 losses in 6 games.

The game commenced in a great fashion with the home fans from Chad lighting up the stadium with their unabated chants and unending screams to power their team up to victory. The Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno Olympic Stadium, having had its FIFA-sanctioned competitive game played at the stadium today after over five years, came to a glorious presence when the Les Sao took on the Black Stars of Ghana.

The game commenced in great fashion with Ghana taking control of the game in most sections, surprising the fully-packed stadium with an early lead in the 19th minute when skipper of the Black Stars, Jordan Ayew scored his sixth goal of the qualifying campaign after Elisha Owusu's long ball to the right side of attack found Inaki Williams who dashed the ball in the final third to Kudus.

Kudus came up with his tricks and dexterity down the right side of the penalty area and gave off a sublime pass that found Jordan Ayew who slotted in the opener with a tap-in. Jordan Ayew now becomes the joint top scorer (6) in a single FIFA World Cup qualifier campaign after Asamoah Gyan gave same numbers in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but Jordan Ayew is clear with regards to the addition of assists provided as he stands out with for assists to his name in this current campaign.

This also marked the 32nd national team goal for the 33 year old skipper of the Black Stars. The Black Stars of Ghana dominated possession throughout the game but their dominance bore no fruits as they reluctantly played intensively as expected and got punished in the end with a decisive equalizer in the dying embers of the game when the Chadian number 11 shirted man, Celestine Ecua scores a spectacular solo goal when he ran past the Ghanaian defenders unopposed, to seal a crucial point for Les Sao in their quest to making a statement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

An emphatic point claimed from Group leaders Ghana as the entire stadium in N'Djamena went "agog" for such goal scored by Ecua.

The Black Stars failed to grab all three points in Chad as the home side against all odds shocked the entire continent with their laudable performance against the Black Stars.

The second match for today will be between second placed Comoros and fourth-placed Mali who have 12 and 9 points respectively. The final game of the day will be between third-placed Madagascar and fifth-placed Central Africa Republic who both have 10 and 5 points respectively.

The Black Stars are set the take on Mali on Monday, September 8 in Accra whilst Chad travel to Morocco to take on Madagascar.