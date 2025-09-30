23 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has thrown his weight behind striker Albert Amoah, urging national selectors to consider the 25-year-old for a Black Stars call-up ahead of Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in October.

Amoah has emerged as a key figure in Kotoko’s attack since joining from Great Olympics, delivering standout performances in both domestic and continental competitions.

“Albert Amoah has proven that he deserves a place in the Black Stars,” Zito told Akoma FM.

“He delivered an outstanding performance in front of the coaches, the GFA President, and his Executive Council. If he earns a call-up, there will be little room for objection.”

Amoah netted a brace in the first leg of Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup tie against Kwara United, helping the Porcupine Warriors secure a 4–3 win in Accra. Though he didn’t score in the 1–0 second-leg victory in Nigeria, Zito praised his off-ball contributions:

“Even though he did not score in Nigeria, he was unsettling defenders and creating chances for his teammates.”

Kotoko host current league leaders Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend, where Amoah will look to continue his goalscoring form and strengthen his case for national team inclusion.