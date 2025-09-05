1 hour ago

Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah, has attributed Ghana’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad to recent actions by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

The Black Stars were held at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N'Djamena on Thursday in their Matchday 7 World Cup qualifier. Ghana had taken a first-half lead through Jordan Ayew, but a late strike from Celestine Ecua in the 88th minute denied Otto Addo’s men maximum points.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Yankah slammed the Sports Minister for publicly announcing the Black Stars’ budget just days before the game.

"Kofi Adams, who is the Sports Minister, must be blamed for this result," he said.

"You don’t come out to disclose a budget a day or two before the team plays a crucial game. I am wondering if he even consulted the Management Committee or even the players before reading the budget. I knew there would be trouble when he decided to do that, and here we are now."

The veteran football administrator, who admitted his affiliation with the NDC, insisted that politics should not interfere with sensitive football matters.

"What Kofi Adams did was wrong and must not be entertained. Nii Lante Vanderpuye did the same thing, and everything did not end well. And Kofi Adams is also doing the same thing," he added.

Despite the setback, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points and will now turn their attention to a crucial home clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on **Monday, September 8