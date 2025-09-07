8 minutes ago

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has reported to the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The 27-year-old who received a late call-up to the senior national team arrived on Saturday morning and is expected to train with the squad before the must-win encounter on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sibo, who replaces injured Bologna midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana, had the call-up on Thursday evening, few hours after the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Chad in N'Djamena, as coach Otto Addo looks to strengthen his midfield options for the next qualifyng game against Mali in Accra on Monday, September 8.

The Spain-based midfielder was instrumental in Real Oviedo’s promotion to La Liga last season, showcasing consistency, energy, and ball-winning ability. He has already featured in all three of Oviedo’s 2025/26 La Liga games, delivering assured performances against elite oppositions.

He joined the squad to have his first training session with the team on Saturday evening when the team had the penultimate training session ahead of the big game on Monday.

Currently, Ghana leads Group I with 16 points after seven matches, with Madagascar (13), Mali (12), and Comoros (12) chasing closely. The Black Stars will complete their qualification campaign in October with fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros.