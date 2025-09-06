5 hours ago

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has confirmed that there will be no ticket sales at the gates for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The Black Stars will host The Eagles on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT.

According to the NSA, the move is aimed at addressing crowd control and seating challenges witnessed during Ghana’s last home fixture in March. The situation worsened in the game against Chad, when large numbers of fans thronged the stadium hoping to buy tickets on matchday, creating congestion and security risks.

“We intend not to have a rush as we did in the Ghana versus Chad game, where a lot of fans came to the gates without tickets, intending to buy tickets on the day,” Mr. Ampofo Ankrah explained.

“There will be no ticket sold on Matchday at the stadium. So if you do not have a ticket, don’t come to the stadium on Matchday; you will not get a ticket to buy on the day of the match,” he cautioned.

With Ghana needing a win against Mali to consolidate their top spot in Group I, the NSA’s directive is expected to streamline access and ensure smooth stadium operations as the Black Stars push for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.