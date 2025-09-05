3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has admitted that Ghana’s performance in their 1-1 draw against Chad on Thursday fell short of the standard required in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana looked set for another Group I victory when Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 17th minute. However, the Black Stars failed to kill the game off, and the home side struck late as Celestine Ecua netted an 88th-minute equaliser to snatch a point for Les Sao in N’Djamena.

Speaking after the match, Addo voiced his frustration at his team’s inability to make their dominance count.

“I can’t say we played excellently or we played well because it was a draw. The result is everything. We had a lot of corners, but we did nothing with them,” he said.

“We had a lot of shots, attempts on goal, and plenty of ball possession. Normally, we should win this game. In the end, it’s surely not good enough, and we have to improve, especially in our execution.”

The draw means Ghana drop points for only the second time in the campaign, but they remain top of Group I with 16 points.

The Black Stars now turn their attention to a crunch Matchday 8 clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.