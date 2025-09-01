1 hour ago

Ghana Black Stars' head coach Otto Addo asserts that the Black Stars must remain focused and consistent as they chase qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team currently sits atop of Group I with 15 points from six matches, well-placed to secure a fifth appearance on the global stage.

“We are in a good situation, and I hope that we can do everything to qualify,” Addo said. “We have to take it step by step; we can’t make a mistake.”

While excitement grows among fans, the 47-year-old tactician has cautioned against complacency.

“A lot of people are talking about the World Cup already, but it’s still a long way,” he cautioned.

Upcoming fixtures



September 4: Chad vs Ghana – Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, N’Djamena



September 8: Ghana vs Mali – Accra Sports Stadium

The results of these two games could prove decisive in Ghana’s push for a ticket to the 2026 Mundial in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.