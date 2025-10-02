1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has officially released his squad for Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification doubleheader against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Comoros.

The list features a blend of familiar names, returning stars, and new call-ups, as Ghana aims to secure a fifth World Cup appearance.

Key Returns



Alidu Seidu – Back after a 10-month ACL layoff, bringing defensive steel



Ebenezer Annan – Returns after missing September’s window due to injury



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Rejoins the squad after recovering from an ACL injury with the Black Stars back in November 2024 during the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.



Prince Owusu – The Medeama SC midfielder earns a deserved call-up after consistent GPL form



Kwasi Sibo – Officially joins the squad list after he earned a late call-up for the September qualifier against Mali in the second game after Ibrahim Sulemana sustained an injury following the Chad game; he adds depth to the team's midfield options.



Kojo Oppong Peprah – Receives his first senior call-up, marking a milestone in his career

The Black Stars as reported by the Ghana Football Association, will open camp on Sunday, October 5 in Morocco ahead of the game against Central Africa Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8 before they return back to Accra to wrap up qualifications in four days at the Accra Sports Stadium against Comoros.

With four points needed to seal qualification, Addo’s selections reflect a balance of experience, recovery, and rising talent — all geared toward finishing the campaign in style.