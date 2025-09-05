2 hours ago

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has launched a scathing assessment of the Black Stars, insisting that several players in the current squad do not merit their place.

His comments follow Ghana’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in N’Djamena.

The Black Stars took an early lead through Jordan Ayew, but a late equaliser from Ecua Celestin denied Otto Addo’s men all three points in a match many expected Ghana to win.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Sannie Daara, now a Senior Media Officer at CAF, questioned the quality of the current squad.

“I wasn’t happy with what I saw from the Black Stars yesterday against Chad. I still maintain that a lot of the Black Stars players don’t deserve to be in the team,” he said.

“Ideally, a Black Stars midfield shouldn’t have some of the players currently there. We used to have Essien and others in that position.”

Despite the dropped points, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points, but pressure is mounting ahead of a crucial Matchday 8 clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8 (19:00 GMT).