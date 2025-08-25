2 hours ago

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey faces uncertainty over his involvement in next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as he continues to battle legal proceedings in the UK.

The 32-year-old has been charged with five counts of rape involving two women, as well as a separate sexual assault allegation from a third woman. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022 during his spell at Arsenal.

Partey, whose contract with the London club expired at the end of June, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5 and was granted conditional bail. His case is scheduled to continue at the Old Bailey on September 2, just two days before Ghana’s qualifier against Chad.

Despite the legal cloud, the midfielder has sealed a move to Spanish La Liga side Villarreal FC, where he has already begun preseason preparations.

With Otto Addo set to announce his Black Stars squad this week, Partey’s potential inclusion remains in doubt.

Ghana will play Chad on September 4 at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, before hosting Mali on September 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars currently sit top of Group I after six matches as they push for a fifth World Cup appearance.