3 hours ago

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received a timely boost in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, following a FIFA disciplinary ruling that penalized South Africa for fielding Teboho Mokoena, an ineligible player, in their March 21 match against Lesotho.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee found South Africa in breach of Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and Article 14 of the Preliminary Competition Regulations, resulting in:

• A 3–0 forfeiture loss to Lesotho

• A 3-point deduction from South Africa’s tally

• A CHF 10,000 fine to SAFA

• A formal warning issued to Mokoena

The Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF qualification table has been altered and has since made significant impact on the qualification process:

What this means for Nigeria:



Gap Closed: South Africa’s slip brings Nigeria within 3 points of the top spot.



Crunch Fixture: The upcoming Nigeria vs Benin clash could decide the group.



Magic Number: Winning all remaining matches could take Nigeria to 17 points, potentially enough to top the group.



Tight Race: With Rwanda and Lesotho still in contention, every result matter.

While South Africa’s misstep opens the door, Nigeria must remain focused. The group is now more competitive than ever, and slip-ups could prove costly.