2 hours ago

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey is reportedly in line for a return to the Black Stars squad as Ghana prepares for crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Chad.

Lamptey, who switched his international allegiance from England to Ghana in 2022, has endured an injury-plagued spell in recent years but is now fully fit and back to form in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old right-back has been one of Brighton’s most consistent performers this season, impressing with his trademark pace, energy, and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

He last featured for Ghana in October 2024, during the 2-0 defeat to Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. A series of fitness setbacks has kept him out since, but his resurgence has reportedly caught the attention of coach Otto Addo, who is set to include him in the squad.

With Mali posing the biggest threat to Ghana’s hopes of topping Group I, Lamptey’s inclusion is expected to strengthen the team’s defensive options while also adding dynamism going forward.

The Black Stars will first travel to Ndjamena to face Chad before hosting Mali in Accra, with victories in both fixtures seen as pivotal to securing a place at the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.