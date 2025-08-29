13 hours ago

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has announced his squad for September's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Comoros and Ghana, with several of the nation’s key stars making the cut.

The Eagles will first take on Comoros on Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco, before traveling to Accra to face the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8 in a high-stakes West African showdown.

Saintfiet has retained the core of his squad, blending European-based regulars with promising youngsters. RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, Al Ahly’s in-form anchor Aliou Dieng, and Stade Brest playmaker Kamory Doumbia headline a talented midfield that combines solidity with creativity. They are joined by Mohamed Camara of Al Sadd and Lecce’s workhorse Lassana Coulibaly.

In attack, Feyenoord’s Gaoussou Diarra, Fenerbahçe’s Nene Dorgeles, and Watford’s versatile forward Mamadou Doumbia add firepower alongside Levski Sofia striker Mustapha Sangare and Auxerre’s Lassine Sinayoko.

Defensively, Schalke 04’s Ibrahima Cissé, Braga’s Sikou Niakaté, and Palermo’s Salim Diakité lead the backline, while Lyon’s Lassine Diarra is expected to contest for the No.1 shirt in goal.

With Group I qualification still wide open, Mali will be aiming to secure maximum points—particularly against Ghana, in a clash that could have major implications for both nations’ World Cup hopes.

🇲🇱 Full Mali Squad for September 2025 World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers



Djigui Diarra – Young Africans (Tanzania)



Ismael Diawara – Sirius (Sweden)



Lassine Diarra – Lyon (France)

Defenders



Fodé Doucouré – Le Havre (France)



Salim Diakité – Palermo (Italy)



Sikou Niakaté – Braga (Portugal)



Ibrahima Cissé – Schalke 04 (Germany)



Mamadou Fofana – New England Revolution (USA)



Moussa Diarra – Alavés (Spain)



Ousmane Camara – Angers (France)



Amadou Dante – FC Arouca (Portugal)



Cheick O. Konaté – Clermont (France)

Midfielders



Lassana Coulibaly – Lecce (Italy)



Mohamed Camara – Al Sadd (Qatar)



Mamadou Sangaré – RC Lens (France)



Aliou Dieng – Al Ahly (Egypt)



Mahamadou Doumbia – Antwerp (Belgium)



Kamory Doumbia – Stade Brest (France)

Attackers