2 hours ago

Minister for Government Communications, Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating visa access for Ghanaians traveling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following the Black Stars’ qualification for the global showpiece.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP emphasized that proactive diplomacy is underway to ensure as many fans as possible can attend matches in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“As a government, we have a duty to at all times look out for the interests of the people of Ghana… The Foreign Ministry has acted proactively,” Kwakye Ofosu stated.

Diplomatic Engagements

Recent meetings in October 2025 involved:



Ministry of Foreign Affairs



US Embassy & Canadian High Commission



Ministry of Youth and Sports



Ghana Football Association (GFA)



Senior Foreign Affairs officials

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reportedly received positive feedback from embassy officials and confirmed that similar talks with Mexican authorities are scheduled to complete Ghana’s visa facilitation plan.

“My engagement with the Foreign Minister indicates that it went well… he is happy about the progress made,” Kwakye Ofosu added.

The initiative reflects a broader commitment to fan inclusion, national pride, and supporter presence on the world stage.