3 hours ago

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended heartfelt congratulations to Ghana following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana secured their place with a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, finishing as Group I winners with 25 points and confirming their fifth World Cup appearance.

In a video message, Infantino praised Ghana’s footballing heritage and the passion of its supporters:

“Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

He also expressed hope that Ghana would produce new global stars, referencing the iconic 2010 squad that reached the quarterfinals in South Africa:

“We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarterfinals… but for now, enjoy this special moment.”

Infantino concluded with anticipation for the final tournament draw, scheduled for December 5, and a warm message:

“See you very soon and well. Congratulations!”

😍 A proud moment for the #BlackStars! 🌟 Thank you to @FIFAcom President, Gianni Infantino for the kind words. 🫡#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tTzFQeiqTO

— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) October 12, 2025

The Black Stars have in history, missed out on a place at the round of eight at the Mundial, after reaching the round of 16 in their debut campaign in 2006, a quarter-final exit in 2010 and successive group stage exits in the 2014 and 2022 editions.

With Otto Addo’s men determined to make a deeper run this time, Ghana’s qualification marks not just a return to the global stage — but a chance to reignite dreams and inspire a new generation.