33 minutes ago

Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu has set his sights on making Ghana’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following his maiden national team call-up during the final round of qualifiers.

The 21-year-old featured briefly in Ghana’s 5–0 win over Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès in Morocco, a result that helped the Black Stars top Group I and seal their fifth World Cup appearance.

“My target is to be part of the squad that will be going for the World Cup so that we can win the trophy for Ghana,” Owusu told MEDi TV.

“If you get carried away by your first call-up, that could be your end… I will rather work harder.”

Owusu, a mainstay in Medeama’s midfield, has impressed in the Ghana Premier League and now aims to cement his place in Otto Addo’s squad for the global showpiece, co-hosted by Canada, USA, and Mexico.

The Black Stars qualified for their fifth FIFA World Cup after posting a 5-0 commanding win over Central African Republic and a subsequent 1-0 victory over Comoros in the final game to top Group I with 25 points from ten matches. Ghana first qualified for the Mundial in 2006 before making consecutive appearances in 2010 and 2014, and then making it to the 2022 edition.

Ghana after the qualification, now prepares for the next phase of squad building, where emerging talents like Owusu could play a pivotal role.