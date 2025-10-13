1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed unwavering confidence in the Black Stars, urging Ghanaians to unite behind the team as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Speaking to SportyFM after Ghana’s 1–0 victory over Comoros, which sealed qualification and top spot in Group I, President Mahama praised the team’s quality and potential, drawing inspiration from Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals in 2022.

“We must follow in the footsteps of Morocco by going beyond the semi-finals and, who knows, with fingers crossed, bring the World Cup trophy home to make Ghana and Africa proud.”

President Mahama emphasized the importance of national solidarity, urging fans to set aside partisan and ethnic divisions:

“We must all rally behind the Black Stars. We must support them to the hilt… Let’s give them our full support.”

He also reflected on Ghana’s agonizing quarterfinal exit in 2010, when Asamoah Gyan’s missed penalty against Uruguay denied the Black Stars a historic semifinal berth.

The Black Stars now await their opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group phase as the official draw is set to take place at the John F. Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C on December 5, 2025.

The Black Stars are set to go on an Asian Tour in November when they take on Japan and South Korea in international friendlies.

With belief, unity, and ambition, Ghana’s road to North America 2026 is more than a football journey — it’s a chance to inspire a continent and rewrite history.