10 hours ago

President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to rally behind head coach Otto Addo and his technical team, following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Mahama praised Addo’s resilience and tactical acumen, urging fans to avoid distractions and online criticism that could affect the team’s mental focus.

“I know that we are 33 million coaches in Ghana, but please let us keep our coaching to ourselves,” Mahama said.

“Let the coaches and managers handle the team without distracting them… Support the Black Stars to the hilt.”

After facing intense scrutiny over Ghana’s AFCON qualifying disappointment, Addo returned for a second stint and delivered a remarkable turnaround:



8 qualifiers under Addo



7 wins, 1 draw



22 goals scored, 5 conceded



87.5% win rate



2–1 away win vs Mali



4–3 thriller vs Central African Republic



5–0 rout of Chad



3–0 triumph in Madagascar



1–0 clincher vs Comoros to top Group I

Key victories included:Addo’s game model — compact out of possession, quick in transition, and dangerous at set pieces — helped stabilize a squad under pressure. Senior players like Kudus, Partey, Ayew, and Inaki Williams delivered at key moments, while emerging talents added energy and depth.

Addo becomes the first coach to qualify Ghana for two World Cups, having also led the team to Qatar 2022. His calm demeanor, in-game flexibility, and attention to detail have earned renewed respect from fans and critics alike.

With President Mahama’s call for unity, and Otto Addo’s redemption arc complete, Ghana now turns its focus to preparation, consolidation, and ambition — ready to make a compelling run on the world’s biggest stage.