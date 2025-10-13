5 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has pledged full transparency in the selection of players for the Black Stars as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Adams reaffirmed that merit will be the guiding principle for call-ups, stressing that the national team belongs to the people and must reflect fairness, accountability, and excellence.

“Every player should earn a call-up on merit,” Adams said.

“The team is for the country, and every investment is from the government, so the country must have an interest in whoever earns the call-up.”

Ghana booked their ticket to the global tournament with a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of a 47th-minute strike from Mohammed Kudus. The result saw the Black Stars top Group I with 25 points, marking their fifth World Cup appearance.

After a group-stage exit in Qatar, Ghana now turns its focus to preparation, squad refinement, and strategic warm-up matches, with the goal of progressing deeper in next year’s competition.

Adams’ remarks come amid growing interest in dual-national players, youth prospects, and returning veterans. His commitment to transparent selection signals a broader effort to ensure the Black Stars represent Ghana’s best, regardless of background or affiliation.