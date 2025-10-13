Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has pledged full transparency in the selection of players for the Black Stars as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
Speaking on Asempa FM, Adams reaffirmed that merit will be the guiding principle for call-ups, stressing that the national team belongs to the people and must reflect fairness, accountability, and excellence.
“Every player should earn a call-up on merit,” Adams said.
“The team is for the country, and every investment is from the government, so the country must have an interest in whoever earns the call-up.”
Ghana booked their ticket to the global tournament with a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of a 47th-minute strike from Mohammed Kudus. The result saw the Black Stars top Group I with 25 points, marking their fifth World Cup appearance.
After a group-stage exit in Qatar, Ghana now turns its focus to preparation, squad refinement, and strategic warm-up matches, with the goal of progressing deeper in next year’s competition.
Adams’ remarks come amid growing interest in dual-national players, youth prospects, and returning veterans. His commitment to transparent selection signals a broader effort to ensure the Black Stars represent Ghana’s best, regardless of background or affiliation.
Comments