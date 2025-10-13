2 hours ago

Kofi Adams, Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation and Member of Parliament for Buem, has lauded President John Mahama, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Black Stars playing body following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars sealed their spot with a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, finishing top of Group I with 35 points and confirming their fifth appearance on football’s grandest stage.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Adams expressed immense satisfaction with the achievement and emphasized the collective effort behind the success:

“I have always been excited, whether I am in charge or not… The feeling I have is not different from the previous World Cup qualification.”

He extended gratitude to President Mahama, the GFA, and the technical team, while acknowledging the unwavering support of Ghanaian fans:

“There were issues, but they still came out to support the team. Even playing away, you still see fans there.”

Adams reserved special praise for the players, describing their performance as “wonderful” and highlighting their resilience and commitment throughout the campaign.

“The players have been wonderful and they played a key role in getting this qualification.”

With qualification secured, Ghana now turns its focus to preparations for the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The official draw is set to take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 5, 2025 as Ghana awaits its group-stage opponents.

With national unity and footballing excellence on full display, Ghana’s journey to North America 2026 promises to be a celebration of heritage, ambition, and global pride.