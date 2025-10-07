3 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has thrown his support behind the Black Stars, urging the team to complete their qualification campaign with conviction and book a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana, four-time African champions, are on the brink of a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. The Black Stars currently top Group I and could seal qualification with a win over the Central African Republic on Wednesday—provided results elsewhere go their way. Comoros, second in the group, face third-place Madagascar in a parallel fixture.

Gyan, who led Ghana at three World Cups, believes the team is well-positioned to succeed despite the pressure.

“We are very close. The players have their destiny in their hands. They have done all the work and must add the finishing touch. They should go out, play their hearts out and get the win,” he told 3 Sports.

“Some games come with good pressure and keep you on your toes. This is one of those games. I feel there is a bit of pressure, but that is normal. Some of the players did it in 2022 and I am sure they can handle it.”

The Black Stars of Ghana will wrap up their qualification campaign with a final home fixture against Comoros on October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 19:00 GMT.