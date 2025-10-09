2 hours ago

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has credited unshakable team spirit and motivation for Ghana’s emphatic 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic, a result that has placed the team just one point away from qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ayew, who scored one of the five goals on Matchday 9, spoke passionately after the game, emphasizing the squad’s unity and hunger.

“With the determination and motivation we had today, whoever was on the pitch against us would’ve lost,” Ayew said.

“From the first minute, we were at it. When we scored the first goal, we were all happy, united, and playing as brothers — and this is what I want to see.”

The win extended Ghana’s lead in Group I to 22 points, setting up a decisive final fixture against Comoros on Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A draw or win will confirm Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance, following campaigns in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

“If we keep this commitment and attitude, no one can stop us.” Ayew added.