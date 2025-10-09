1 hour ago

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has emphasized the need for focus and discipline as Ghana prepares to face Comoros in their final Group I qualifier on Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Following Ghana’s dominant 5–0 win over the Central African Republic in Meknes, Morocco, the team sits atop the group with 22 points, needing just one more point to confirm qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the momentum, Ayew insists the squad remains grounded.

“Nothing changes for us. It’s still an important game, there’s something at stake, and that’s to win and finish the job,” he told 3Sports.

“We don’t want to get carried away… We want to finish hard, finish strong, and make sure we enjoy ourselves on the pitch while making the fans proud. I hope they come to celebrate with us.”

The Black Stars will draw the qualification curtains on Sunday, October 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick off time at 19:00 GMT.

With Ayew leading by example and the squad locked in, Sunday’s clash promises to be a defining moment in Ghana’s football journey — one that could unite the nation in celebration.