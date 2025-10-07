3 hours ago

Ghana’s senior national team is set to leave Casablanca today, October 7, for Meknes as they gear up for a decisive penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars have been based in Casablanca since Sunday, sharpening tactics and fitness levels ahead of Wednesday’s Matchday 9 clash in the qualification series. Monday’s training session at the Mohammed V Sports Complex saw a full house of 24 players in action under the watchful eye of head coach Otto Addo and his technical team.

The crucial penultimate encounter will take place at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 19 points and remains firmly on track for a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously graced the global stage in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar).

The team are set to have their final training session later on Tuesday evening as they gear up for the crucial game on Wednesday.