3 hours ago

The Black Stars continue their march toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday evening at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes in Morocco.

With just two matches remaining, this penultimate Group I clash could prove pivotal in shaping Ghana’s qualification destiny.

A win in Meknes could seal Ghana’s spot at the global showpiece — depending on other results — or at the very least, put Otto Addo’s men firmly in control ahead of Sunday’s final home game against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana enters the fixture brimming with confidence after a gritty 1–0 win over Mali in Accra last week. Alexander Djiku’s scrappy goal secured three vital points and reignited belief among fans and players alike.

Addo is expected to stick with his core group, with Jordan Ayew leading the line after a strong scoring run and also recording 50% of his goals scored in the qualifiers coming against Central Africa Republic. On the other hand, Mohammed Kudus will be pivotal for the team with orchestrating play in the final third whilst Thomas Partey keeps anchoring the midfield with his immense experience and leadership qualities.

The Wild Beasts of CAR, meanwhile, have shown resilience throughout the qualifiers and will be motivated to disrupt Ghana’s momentum on neutral ground.

With the group tightly contested, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win would take Ghana within touching distance of North America 2026 — or potentially confirm their place if results elsewhere align.