2 hours ago

The Black Stars delivered a scintillating performance in Meknes, Morocco, sweeping aside the Central African Republic with a commanding 5–0 victory to move to the brink of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

From the opening whistle, Otto Addo’s men were sharp, fluid, and relentless — dominating possession and creating chances at will against a CAR side that simply couldn’t cope.

Goals and key moments



20’: Mohammed Salisu rose highest to head home a pinpoint corner from Mohammed Kudus, opening the scoring



48’: Thomas Partey doubled the lead with a close-range finish after a clever setup by Jordan Ayew



69’: Alexander Djiku made it 3–0, heading in Ayew’s precise cross



72’: Jordan Ayew turned scorer, calmly slotting past the keeper for Ghana’s fourth



88’: Kamaldeen Sulemana capped the night with his first international goal, assisted by Joseph Paintsil, after he had made an excellent run to find Sulemana.

Thomas Partey dictated the midfield tempo with poise and precision alongside Kwasi Sibo who complemented the Villarreal man greatly in the heart of midfield. Mohammed Kudus was also a creative engine, linking play and delivering set-piece quality in the game as well as captain Jordan Ayew contributing both assists and finding the back of the net, showcasing his versatility and leadership.

Captain Jordan Ayew has now reached 14 goal involvements as he has scored seven goals and registered seven assists in nine qualifying games, making him the only player to reach such numbers in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Captain 🇬🇭Jordan Ayew scores goal number 7 in the 2026 World Cup qualifying.!!!!

CTA🇨🇫 0-4 Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/WGRFGQBAfI — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) October 8, 2025

Ghana now sits firmly atop Group I with 22 points and with one final fixture against Comoros coming up on Sunday, October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Stars will look to climax their qualification campaign on a high as they take on The Coelecants in the capital, Accra.

This emphatic win was more than just three points — it was a declaration of Ghana’s elite status in African football. Discipline, creativity, and clinical finishing combined to produce a night that fans will remember for years.