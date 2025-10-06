3 hours ago

Coventry City attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces injured Inaki Williams in the Black Stars squad for the final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier doubleheader.

The Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars technical team have made significant changes in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as red-hot attacker, Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Inaki Williams who got injured in the La Liga game over the weekend in which he scored.

Inaki Williams' game against Mallorca came to a close earlier then usual as the Bilbao captain got escorted to the bench on the 53rd minute after already scoring in the early minutes of the first half, converting a penalty to put his side in the lead before his predicament.

Talking to the media about the degree of Inaki's injury, head coach Ernesto Valverde pointed out his uncertainty for the 28-year-old's availability for the international window:

"I don’t know, but I imagine [he won’t go]. I don’t know if they will have to do any tests or what the protocol is, but things are as they are," the Spanish coach told the media.

However, the Black Stars will not be eluded any positive news upfront as the red-hot Brandon Thomas-Asante has been called up to fill the void created by Inaki's injury as the 26-year-old has been in optimal form for English Championship side Coventry City under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Thomas-Asante has delivered great numbers this season as he scored a first half brace for Coventry City in their 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend; he has amassed a whopping eight (8) goal involvements (five goals and three assists) in nine (9) Championship games this season and he has been a candidate for a call-up until he got the nod as he had to replace Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars opened camp on Sunday, October 5 as they gear up to finish the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification on a high. Sitting atop Group I with 19 points, the four-time African champions will need four more points from the two final qualification games against Central Africa Republic and Comoros to clinch a ticket to make a fifth World Cup appearance in North America in 2026.