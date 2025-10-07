3 hours ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his joy at rejoining the Black Stars after a long injury layoff, marking a powerful comeback both at club and international level.

The 21-year-old Leicester City forward missed most of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to an ACL injury sustained against Angola last November.

Now fully fit and firing, Fatawu has already scored three goals this season in the English Championship, including a stunning strike in Leicester’s 3–1 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

“It feels amazing getting back, running again, playing football and enjoying it again,” he told teammate Alidu Seidu, who is also returning from similar ACL injury.

“It is good getting back with the team again.”

Speaking to LCFC TV prior to his return to the Black Stars fold after scoring a spectacular over the weekend, Fatawu reflected on the emotional lift of returning to winning ways before heading off for national duty:

“It’s good that we got the win today and we go to the national team, focus on that and then come back stronger and keep going. It always feels good to win games and feels bad to lose games.”

His words echo the resilience and hunger that have defined his journey back to the pitch — and now, back to the Black Stars.

The Black Stars of Ghana are currently gearing up for October 8 clash vs Central African Republic before the final qualifier showdown vs Comoros on October 12.

With Ghana needing at least four points to secure World Cup qualification, Fatawu’s return adds pace, creativity, and goal threat to Otto Addo’s attacking options.