3 hours ago

Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has described the Black Stars’ pursuit of a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance as a monumental achievement for the nation — one that reflects the dedication of both players and technical staff.

Speaking on Woezor TV, Asante Twum praised Ghana’s commanding 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic in Morocco, which lifted the team to 22 points atop Group I, just one point away from securing a spot at North America 2026.

“The players and the technical team are determined to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

“Qualifying for the World Cup for the fifth time is a huge achievement for the country and the team.”

The Black Stars will draw the qualification curtains on Sunday, October 12 when they host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium at 19:00 GMT.

With national pride surging and the footballing world watching, Sunday’s clash offers Ghana a chance to write another chapter in its storied legacy — one built on resilience, unity, and ambition.